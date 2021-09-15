 HerdNation - Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 3
Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 3

Zac Arrowood
Staff Writer

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Sayre had a bye this week.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Dayton.

Westside had a massive victory over Byrnes, 64-62. Zamora was 21 of 28 for 394 yards and five touchdowns.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Hart County.

Centerville got the best of Miamisburg, 30-13. Harrison was 19 of 23 for 250 yards and one touchdown.

Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Northmont.

Mainland lost their second game of the season against Spruce Creek, 10-9. Gordon had 15 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Lake Minneola.

LCA lost to Ravenswood by a score of 35-14. Turner had 20 carries for 185 yards with one touchdown.

Next game: Saturday, September 18th @ St. John’s

Killian beat Palmetto, 35-21. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr.

Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Jackson.

Collins Hill defeated Rome, 34-0. Offensively, Pedro caught three passes for 37 yards. He also had a kickoff return for 30 yards.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Alpharetta.

St. Thomas More begins their season on Friday, October 15th @ IMG Academy.

Poca had a bye this week.

Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Mingo Central.

NMMI won their second game of the year, 66-0, over Maricopa. Compton, along with several other starters, were held out of the game to prevent injury.

Next game: Saturday, September 18th vs. Navarro.

St. Vincent – St. Mary was victorious against Wooster, 42-10.

Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Sandusky.

River Ridge had a bye this week.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Chattahoochee.

While no individual stats are available for Fraley, Moon was victorious against Woodland Hills by a score of 15-0.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. North Hills.

Defense

West Orange beat Wekiva by a score of 49-3. Flakes totaled six tackles, one sack, with one forced fumble.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Windermere.

Seminole won 62-0 versus Lyman. Dunn had three tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Flagler Palm Coast.


Mesquite beat crosstown rival, Gilbert, 20-0. Morris had two carries for two yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as, two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Morris was credited with an interception.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Combs.

Catawba Ridge beat Cabarrus 21-14 on Friday. Henderson had five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown on offense, with four tackles and one forced fumble on defense.

Next game: Friday, September 17th @ South Mecklenburg.

Edgewater beat Jones in a close one, 52-49. Griffin had two tackles in the game.

Next game: Friday, September 17th @ East Ridge.

Gainesville topped Trinity Catholic, 7-3. Hill finished the game with six tackles.

Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Trinity Matanzas.

Chipley won their Week 3 match-up with Bozeman, 26-20. McGhee had ten carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he tallied five tackles.

Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Vernon.

Lee had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Friendswood.

Central topped Jefferson Davis, 52-6. Symre finished the game with nine tackles.

Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Enterprise.

Griffin had a bye this week. Next game:

Friday, September 17th @ Lovejoy.

