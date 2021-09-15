Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 3

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Sayre had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Dayton.

Westside had a massive victory over Byrnes, 64-62. Zamora was 21 of 28 for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Hart County.

Centerville got the best of Miamisburg, 30-13. Harrison was 19 of 23 for 250 yards and one touchdown. Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Northmont.

Mainland lost their second game of the season against Spruce Creek, 10-9. Gordon had 15 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Lake Minneola.

LCA lost to Ravenswood by a score of 35-14. Turner had 20 carries for 185 yards with one touchdown. Next game: Saturday, September 18th @ St. John’s

Killian beat Palmetto, 35-21. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Jackson.

Collins Hill defeated Rome, 34-0. Offensively, Pedro caught three passes for 37 yards. He also had a kickoff return for 30 yards. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Alpharetta.

St. Thomas More begins their season on Friday, October 15th @ IMG Academy.

Poca had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Mingo Central.

NMMI won their second game of the year, 66-0, over Maricopa. Compton, along with several other starters, were held out of the game to prevent injury. Next game: Saturday, September 18th vs. Navarro.

St. Vincent – St. Mary was victorious against Wooster, 42-10. Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Sandusky.

River Ridge had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Chattahoochee.

While no individual stats are available for Fraley, Moon was victorious against Woodland Hills by a score of 15-0. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. North Hills.

Defense

West Orange beat Wekiva by a score of 49-3. Flakes totaled six tackles, one sack, with one forced fumble. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Windermere.

Seminole won 62-0 versus Lyman. Dunn had three tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Flagler Palm Coast.



Mesquite beat crosstown rival, Gilbert, 20-0. Morris had two carries for two yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as, two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Morris was credited with an interception. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Combs.

Catawba Ridge beat Cabarrus 21-14 on Friday. Henderson had five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown on offense, with four tackles and one forced fumble on defense. Next game: Friday, September 17th @ South Mecklenburg.

Edgewater beat Jones in a close one, 52-49. Griffin had two tackles in the game. Next game: Friday, September 17th @ East Ridge.

Gainesville topped Trinity Catholic, 7-3. Hill finished the game with six tackles. Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Trinity Matanzas.

Chipley won their Week 3 match-up with Bozeman, 26-20. McGhee had ten carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he tallied five tackles. Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Vernon.

Lee had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Friendswood.

Central topped Jefferson Davis, 52-6. Symre finished the game with nine tackles. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Enterprise.