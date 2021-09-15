Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 3
Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.
Offense
Sayre had a bye this week.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Dayton.
Westside had a massive victory over Byrnes, 64-62. Zamora was 21 of 28 for 394 yards and five touchdowns.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Hart County.
Centerville got the best of Miamisburg, 30-13. Harrison was 19 of 23 for 250 yards and one touchdown.
Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Northmont.
Mainland lost their second game of the season against Spruce Creek, 10-9. Gordon had 15 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Lake Minneola.
LCA lost to Ravenswood by a score of 35-14. Turner had 20 carries for 185 yards with one touchdown.
Next game: Saturday, September 18th @ St. John’s
Killian beat Palmetto, 35-21. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr.
Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Jackson.
Collins Hill defeated Rome, 34-0. Offensively, Pedro caught three passes for 37 yards. He also had a kickoff return for 30 yards.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Alpharetta.
St. Thomas More begins their season on Friday, October 15th @ IMG Academy.
Poca had a bye this week.
Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Mingo Central.
NMMI won their second game of the year, 66-0, over Maricopa. Compton, along with several other starters, were held out of the game to prevent injury.
Next game: Saturday, September 18th vs. Navarro.
St. Vincent – St. Mary was victorious against Wooster, 42-10.
Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Sandusky.
River Ridge had a bye this week.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Chattahoochee.
While no individual stats are available for Fraley, Moon was victorious against Woodland Hills by a score of 15-0.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. North Hills.
Defense
West Orange beat Wekiva by a score of 49-3. Flakes totaled six tackles, one sack, with one forced fumble.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Windermere.
Seminole won 62-0 versus Lyman. Dunn had three tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Flagler Palm Coast.
Mesquite beat crosstown rival, Gilbert, 20-0. Morris had two carries for two yards and a touchdown on the ground, as well as, two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Morris was credited with an interception.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Combs.
Catawba Ridge beat Cabarrus 21-14 on Friday. Henderson had five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown on offense, with four tackles and one forced fumble on defense.
Next game: Friday, September 17th @ South Mecklenburg.
Edgewater beat Jones in a close one, 52-49. Griffin had two tackles in the game.
Next game: Friday, September 17th @ East Ridge.
Gainesville topped Trinity Catholic, 7-3. Hill finished the game with six tackles.
Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Trinity Matanzas.
Chipley won their Week 3 match-up with Bozeman, 26-20. McGhee had ten carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he tallied five tackles.
Next game: Friday, September 17th @ Vernon.
Lee had a bye this week. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Friendswood.
Central topped Jefferson Davis, 52-6. Symre finished the game with nine tackles.
Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Enterprise.
Griffin had a bye this week. Next game:
Friday, September 17th @ Lovejoy.