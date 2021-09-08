Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 2

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Sayre defeated Frankfort 32-24 in the Bourbon County Classic. Pennington was 17-34 for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also made four tackles and had two interceptions playing Free Safety. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Dayton.

Westside lost in a tight one to Greer, 28-25. Zamora was unable to play due to COVID and Westside had an additional 19 players out for the game. Next game: Friday, September 10th vs. Byrnes.

Centerville lost a nail biter to Lincoln (Gahanna) 26-24. Harrison was 15 of 29 for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He also had eight rushing attempts for nine yards. So far through three games, Harrison is a combined 44 of 82 for 590 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Next game: Friday, September 10th vs. Miamisburg.

Mainland kicked-off their season with a 17-13 loss to Flagler Palm Coast. Gordon had one rushing touchdown, however, no additional statistics were available. Next game – Friday, September 10th vs. Spruce Creek.

LCA lost to Milton (GA) by a score of 34-14. Turner had 12 carries for 90 yards with one touchdown on the ground, as well as, four catches for 65 yards through the air. Next game: Friday, September 10th @ Ravenswood.

Killian beat Norland, 35-27. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Friday, September 10th vs. Palmetto.

Collins Hill took down Greenville Christian, 37-22. Offensively, Pedro caught two passes for 25 yards. He was also credited with one tackle. ' Next game: Friday, September 10th @ Rome.

St. Thomas More added a fourth game to their schedule and will kick-off their season this Saturday, September 11th vs. Winner.

Poca decimated Chapmanville, 52-12. Payne had eight catches for 188 yards with four touchdowns. Next game: Friday, September 24th @ Mingo Central.

NMMI opened their season with a 40-9 win over Papago. Compton caught one ball for nine yards. Next game: Saturday, September 11th vs. Maricopa.

St. Mary lost to Barberton in overtime, 34-27. Next game: Friday, September 10th vs. Dohn Community.

While no individual stats are available for Yuschak, River Ridge defeated Etowah by a score of 22-7. Next game: Friday, September 17th vs. Chattahoochee.

While no individual stats are available for Fraley, Moon was victorious against Montour by a score of 35-6. Next game: Friday, September 10th @ Woodland Hills.

Defense

West Orange lost to Apopka, 13-0. Flakes totaled 11 tackles, three sacks, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up. Next game – Friday, September 10th @ Wekiva.

Seminole beat North Miami Beach, 38-0. Dunn only played nine snaps and recorded one tackle as his team took an early 21-0 lead. Next game – Friday, September 10th vs. Lyman.



Mesquite lost their season opener to Cactus, 56-6. Morris led the team in rushing with eight carries for 24 yards, as well as receiving, four catches for 50 yards with one touchdown. Next game – Friday, September 10th @ Gilbert.

Catawba Ridge lost 17-14 to Greenwood in a tight contest on Friday evening. Henderson had five receptions for 62 yards on offense, while no defensive stats were available. Next game: Friday, September 10th @ Cabarrus.

Edgewater lost their second game of the year to Venice by a score of 41-7. No stats are available for Griffin. Next game: Friday, September 10th vs. Jones.

Gainesville topped Bishop More, 14-6. Hill tallied four tackles, one interception and a blocked field goal. Next game: Friday, September 10th @ Trinity Catholic.

Chipley lost their Week 2 match-up with Munroe, 16-0. McGhee had four carries for 9 yards on offense. Defensively, he tallied six tackles and was credited with two pass deflections. Next game: Friday, September 10th vs. Bozeman.

Lee beat Chavez in their second week of action, 58-17. Berry had a kickoff return for a touchdown, however no additional stats are available. Next game: Friday, September 24th vs. Friendswood.

Central topped Smiths Station by a score of 56-0. Symre finished the game with seven tackles, four of which were for a loss. Next game – Friday, September 10th vs. Jefferson Davis.