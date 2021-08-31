Herdnation Commit Stat Check: Week 1

Follow along with Herdnation.com as we track to see how Marshall's 2022 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Offense

Pennington threw for four touchdowns (thanks to @Unclesteve287) while leading Sayre to a 56-6 victory over Fort Knox. Next game: Friday, September 3rd @ Frankfort in the Bourbon County Classic.

Zamora’s Westside squad opened the season with a 23-20 defeat at the hands of Belton-Honea Path. Zamora finished 12-22 for 172 yards with one touchdown. He had two rushing attempts for eight yards and lost a fumble. Next game: Friday, September 3rd @ Greer.

Harrison and Centerville snuck by Mason, 15-14, in their second game of the season. Harrison was 19-34 for 178 yards with one touchdown through the air. He also had eight rushing attempts for four yards with a fumble. So far through two games, Harrison is a combined 29-54 for 367 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Next game: Friday, September 3rd at Lincoln (Gahanna).

Mainland kicks-off their season on Friday as they play @ Flagler Palm Coast.

LCA won their third game of the season with a 26-20 victory over Canada North. No individual stats are available for Turner. Next game: Thursday, September 2nd vs. Milton (GA) in the Freedom Bowl.

Killian won their first game over the season over Miramar, 20-13. No individual stats are available for Jones, Jr. Next game: Friday, September 3rd vs. Norland.

Collins Hill won their opening contest, 36-10, beating Brookwood. Offensively, Pedro caught eight passes for 86 yards and one touchdown. He was also credited with one tackle and one punt return for one yard. Next game: Friday, September 3rd vs. Greenville Christian.

St. Thomas More only appears to have three games on their schedule this fall. The first of which is slated for Friday, October 8th @ Bishop Sycamore.

Payne and Poca beat Nitro 28-7 to start the season. Payne caught one touchdown during the contest. Next game: Friday, September 3rd vs. Chapmanville Regional.

NMMI’s season begins Saturday, September 4th, as they take on Papago.

St. Vincent – St. Mary lost to Aurora on Friday, 31-14. Next game: Friday, September 3rd @ Barberton.

While no individual stats are available for Yuschak, River Ridge defeated Woodstock by a score of 49-14. Next game: Friday, September 3rd @ Etowah.

While no individual stats are available for Fraley, Moon was victorious against Seneca Valley by a score of 38-21. Next game: Friday, September 3rd vs. Montour.

Defense

Flakes’ West Orange Warriors defeated East River by a score of 48-0. No individual stats were available for Brendan. Next game – Friday, September 3rd @ Apopka.

Seminole beat Riverview Sarasota 35-6. No individual stats were available for Dunn. Next game – Friday, September 3rd vs. North Miami Beach.

Mesquite begins their season this Friday night @ Cactus.

Henderson was busy on Friday night as Catawba Ridge beat Nation Ford, 35-14. Jacobie had five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns as well as two kickoff returns for 35 yards and three punt returns totaling 50 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Henderson was credited with three tackles. Next game: Friday, September 3rd vs. Greenwood.

Edgewater opened the season with a 49-6 win over Bishop Moore. No stats are available for Griffin. Next game: Friday, September 3rd @ Venice.

While no individual stats are available for Hill, Gainesville lost their season opener to Vanguard, 30-8. Next game: Friday, September 3rd vs. Bishop Moore.

Chipley kicked off the year with a 47-0 win over Graceville. McGhee had three carries for 65 yards with two touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he tallied two tackles and was credited with two pass deflections. Next game: Friday, September 3rd @ Munroe.

Lee opened their season with a 56-7 victory over Galena Park. No individual stats are available for Berry. Next game: Thursday, September 2nd vs. Chavez.

Central topped Eufaula by a score of 33-0. Smyre had 6.5 tackles during the victory. Next game – Friday, September 3rd vs. Smiths Station.