HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall redshirt senior cornerback Micah Abraham has been selected to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, as announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday afternoon.

Abraham was one of 35 players named to the watch list for The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's best defensive back.

The announcement continues a long list of preseason accolades for Abraham, who finished the 2022 season tied for third in FBS in interceptions with six and also ended the season in the top-10 in FBS in passes defended with 16.

Abraham's 16 total passes defended marked the second consecutive season that he has ended with 15 or more passes defended, making him one of only two players in FBS that can boast of that distinction (Donte Kent, Central Michigan).

One of his top games came in the upset of No. 8 Notre Dame when he logged three tackles, a half-sack, an interception and a pass breakup in Marshall's 26-21 win over the Fighting Irish.

The senior from Tampa, Florida, was named as a Preseason All-American Fourth Team selection by Phil Steele Publications and also was a 2022 Phil Steele Publications All-American Honorable Mention selection.

In addition to the 2023 preseason honors from Phil Steele Publications, Abraham was a consensus 2023 Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team selection by Phil Steele, Athlon and the SBC Coaches.

Abraham is one key returning piece to a Marshall defense that finished the 2022 season No. 1 in FBS in opponents third-down completion percentage (23.5).

Abraham was one of four players from the Sun Belt Conference named to the list, joining Troy's Reddy Steward, Southern Miss' Jay Stanley and South Alabama's Yam Banks.

Semifinalists for the 2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award will be announced on Oct. 31 and the field of 15 semifinalists will narrow to three finalists on Nov. 28. The winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN in early December.

Marshall finished the 2022 season on a five-game winning streak, which they will carry into the 2023 season opener against Albany, which will be a 6 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 2.

Season-Ticket Packages, Mini-Plans and Single Game Tickets are on sale HERE for the 2023 season.