Marshall hosted a number of visitors today for the annual Green & White scrimmage. HN takes an in-depth look at the names we were able to confirm.

2018 Targets

Johnson was solid as a member of the Clemson rotation at defensive tackwith 14 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in 11 games. With Clemson's entire starting defensive line coming back and an extremely talented incoming freshman class he likely saw the writing on the walls as far as available PT in 2018 was concerned. Marshall would love to land either Johnson or Syracuse DT Kayton Samuels after the tragic loss of Larry Aaron and the departures of NyQuan Harris and Jason Smith.

2019 Targets

Jennings hails from just outside of Richmond and holds FBS offers from Indiana, Air Force, Army, Navy and Marshall as well FCS power JMU. Jennings also recently visited Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. The Highland Springs star was named one of the top performing WRs at the Rivals Camp in Charlotte last week.

Like Jennings, D'Abreu is from the Richmond area and holds offers from Air Force, Army, Marshall, Navy and JMU. D'Abreu recently visited Army and Navy and came away very impressed with both military academies, so he may be a tough pull. The Thomas Dale star plays a number of positions in high school but projects as a perfect fit for the Fox position at Marshall.

2018 Commits

Adrian Henley is a 2018 PWO DT from Annapolis Area Christian School in Maryland. Henley is 6'4", 260 pounds and is originally from Severe, MD.

Xavier Cunningham is another PWO at DT. Standing 6'4" and weighing 260 pounds, Cunningham played his high school ball at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, NC.