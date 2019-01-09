Getting To Know: Zack Leininger
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
ZL: I own cattle so a lot of my time at home revolves around them. If I'm at school in my spare time I'll watch Netflix or Hulu and play video games.
HN: What food do you like the best?
ZL: Pancakes.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
ZL: Hot Rod with Andy Samberg.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
ZL: I listen to everything so I don't really have one favorite artist.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
ZL: Some people call me Big White.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
ZL: Math and then a masters in Educational Admin.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
ZL: Jordy Nelson or Darren Sproles. Growing up I was a big Kansas State fan and those two guys were born and raised in Kansas just like I was. Seeing them perform at the highest level of football was really special to me.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
ZL: I'll take a knee and say the lord's prayer along with a quick personal prayer of my own.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
ZL: Tight End.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
ZL: I believe I'm a great receiver and will open up the passing game for us. I'm also a great blocker which will allow me to be used in multiple sets.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
ZL: I only played from the TE position in JUCO and at Marshall I'll be blocking primarily out of the h-back position, so I will need to get used to that.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
ZL: Marshall is just a really all around great school with lots of history and Huntington is a great community. Wouldn't want to play anywhere else!
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
ZL: Coach Goebell.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
ZL: Watching the Thundering Herd get a W!
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
ZL: Not even sure. Marshall is the place for me.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
ZL: Number 15.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
ZL: I want to go out there and perform to the best of my ability every single day both on the field and off it in the classroom, weight room and my personal life. Just becoming the best man I can be.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
ZL: SKO HERD!