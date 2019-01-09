Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

ZL: I own cattle so a lot of my time at home revolves around them. If I'm at school in my spare time I'll watch Netflix or Hulu and play video games. HN: What food do you like the best?

ZL: Pancakes. HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

ZL: Hot Rod with Andy Samberg. HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

ZL: I listen to everything so I don't really have one favorite artist. HN: Do you have a nickname?

ZL: Some people call me Big White. HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

ZL: Math and then a masters in Educational Admin.

Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

ZL: Jordy Nelson or Darren Sproles. Growing up I was a big Kansas State fan and those two guys were born and raised in Kansas just like I was. Seeing them perform at the highest level of football was really special to me. HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

ZL: I'll take a knee and say the lord's prayer along with a quick personal prayer of my own. HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

ZL: Tight End. HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

ZL: I believe I'm a great receiver and will open up the passing game for us. I'm also a great blocker which will allow me to be used in multiple sets. HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

ZL: I only played from the TE position in JUCO and at Marshall I'll be blocking primarily out of the h-back position, so I will need to get used to that.

A Look At The Recruiting Process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?

ZL: Marshall is just a really all around great school with lots of history and Huntington is a great community. Wouldn't want to play anywhere else! HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

ZL: Coach Goebell. HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?

ZL: Watching the Thundering Herd get a W! HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?

ZL: Not even sure. Marshall is the place for me.

Future & Goals