HerdNation.com continues our annual "Getting to Know" feature today with a closer look at JUCO lineman Tyshawn Hurst.

What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I like to spend time with my family and just enjoy each other.

What food do you like the best?

My favorite food is tacos. Love them. I can eat like 10.

Do you have a favorite movie?

The Harry Potter series.

What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I listen to everything but my favorite artist right now is Lil Durk.

Do you have a nickname?

Yes my nickname is YT. I'm not sure where it came from but a lot of people call me that.

Do you have a major picked out yet?

Sports Medicine.

Who is your favorite football player all time?

Deion Sanders. That dude was just different.

Do you have a pregame ritual?

Yes but I keep that to myself.

What position will you be playing at Marshall?

Offensive tackle.

What will you bring to Marshall as far as your strong point?

I am a great pass blocker. That's my strength.

What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

My blocking in the run game. Then I will be a complete lineman.

What one thing was the determining factor in you picking Marshall?

The program's history is what made me pick Marshall.

Is there a Marshall coach that you feel close to ?

Still getting to know the new staff.

What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?

San Diego State. I took a virtual visit there and was close to committing.

What number would you like to wear at Marshall?

I would like to wear number 55.

What are your goals for your first year at Marshall?

I want to be an All-American.

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?

Let's go! It's only up from here!