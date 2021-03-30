Getting To Know: Tyshawn Hurst
HerdNation.com continues our annual "Getting to Know" feature today with a closer look at JUCO lineman Tyshawn Hurst.
Hurst goes in-depth on numerous topics both on and off the field in our conversation.
What do you do in your spare time?
In my spare time I like to spend time with my family and just enjoy each other.
What food do you like the best?
My favorite food is tacos. Love them. I can eat like 10.
Do you have a favorite movie?
The Harry Potter series.
What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
I listen to everything but my favorite artist right now is Lil Durk.
Do you have a nickname?
Yes my nickname is YT. I'm not sure where it came from but a lot of people call me that.
Do you have a major picked out yet?
Sports Medicine.
Who is your favorite football player all time?
Deion Sanders. That dude was just different.
Do you have a pregame ritual?
Yes but I keep that to myself.
What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Offensive tackle.
What will you bring to Marshall as far as your strong point?
I am a great pass blocker. That's my strength.
What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
My blocking in the run game. Then I will be a complete lineman.
What one thing was the determining factor in you picking Marshall?
The program's history is what made me pick Marshall.
Is there a Marshall coach that you feel close to ?
Still getting to know the new staff.
What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?
San Diego State. I took a virtual visit there and was close to committing.
What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
I would like to wear number 55.
What are your goals for your first year at Marshall?
I want to be an All-American.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
Let's go! It's only up from here!