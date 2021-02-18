HerdNation - Getting To Know: Tyriek Bell

Today HN begins our "Getting To Know" feature, which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2021 recruiting class. First up is JUCO LB Tyriek Bell.

Other schools offering scholarships: Hawaii, Liberty, Arizona, Kansas State and Northern Colorado.

Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I draw, write, speak with family and friends, fish, hike, and play Madden or Call of Duty. HN: What food do you like the best?

My all-time favorite food to eat is lobster tail. HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Step Brothers. HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I listen to all music. Literally a song in another language can come on and even though I cannot understand a word you will still find me listening to it. HN: Do you have a favorite music artist?

Drake. HN: Do you have a nickname?

I have a bunch. Animal, Tank, T Rex, Tank Dawg, Riek, Ty and a few more. HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Political Science.



Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

Troy Polamalu.



HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

I listen to music and don't speak to anyone so I can channel my anger. Recalling moments of my life that angered me helps me hit the field mad and extremely aggressive.



HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

I was recruited as an outside linebacker but I'm a freak athlete so I can play different spots on defense.



HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

Strong moral beliefs, maximum effort, explosiveness on the field and discipline.



HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

I need to get stronger if I'm going to play at the next level.



A Look At The Recruiting Process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?

The determining factor was Marshall was closer to home.



HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

Not on the new staff yet, no.



HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?

I was committed to Hawaii but with everything COVID related going on I would have picked a school closer to home in SC, NC or GA.



Future & Goals