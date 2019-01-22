Getting To Know: Tristen Bittner
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
TB: I like doing doings out in the community.
HN: What food do you like the best?
TB: Chicken.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
TB: I like The Fast and the Furious and The Transformers series.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
TB: I listen to all types of music but my favorite musician is Post Malone.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
TB: Big Bit.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
TB: Not yet, no.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
TB: Alejandro Villanueva.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
TB: No I do not.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
TB: Guard or tackle on the offensive line.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
TB: I work hard and I will not quit.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
TB: I need to get stronger and faster.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
TB: The academics.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
TB: Coach Adkins.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
TB: How the vibe around the team is a brotherhood, not just a bunch of individual guys.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
TB: Marshall was the place for me.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
TB: Number 70.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
TB: To get bigger and prove I can compete at the division one college level.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
TB: Thank you for all your support!