Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

SB: During my spare time I pay video games (preferably NBA 2K) or play basketball. HN: What food do you like the best?

SB: My favorite type of food is definitely chicken, either Chipotle or orange chicken. HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

SB: I don't have one favorite movie but I tend to like comedies. HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

SB: I listen to rap music and my favorite artist right now is Jay Critch. HN: Do you have a nickname?

SB: Everyone called me Burt. HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

SB: I plan on majoring in sports management.

Thoughts and opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

SB: Dante Fowler Jr. HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

SB: I don't really do anything special before a game I just listen to music and lock in on who we are playing. HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

SB: I will be playing the Fox position which is a hybrid DE/LB spot. HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

SB: I will definitely bring intensity and that south Florida talent. HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

SB: I would say my flexibility.

A look at the recruiting process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?

SB: Where Marshall wants me to play was a huge factor. Some schools wanted me to play inside backer but I prefer to be and edge player and that's where Marshall sees me. HN: What are your thoughts on the Marshall coaching staff?

SB: I really like them a lot. They're very experienced and really all around good and funny people. Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

SB: Definitely coach Price and coach Brown. I talk to them the most and they will be my position coaches. HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?

SB: Definitely seeing the facilities because they were really nice and I didn't expect to see that at all.

Future and goals