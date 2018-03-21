Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
SB: During my spare time I pay video games (preferably NBA 2K) or play basketball.
HN: What food do you like the best?
SB: My favorite type of food is definitely chicken, either Chipotle or orange chicken.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
SB: I don't have one favorite movie but I tend to like comedies.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
SB: I listen to rap music and my favorite artist right now is Jay Critch.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
SB: Everyone called me Burt.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
SB: I plan on majoring in sports management.
Thoughts and opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
SB: Dante Fowler Jr.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
SB: I don't really do anything special before a game I just listen to music and lock in on who we are playing.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
SB: I will be playing the Fox position which is a hybrid DE/LB spot.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
SB: I will definitely bring intensity and that south Florida talent.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
SB: I would say my flexibility.
A look at the recruiting process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
SB: Where Marshall wants me to play was a huge factor. Some schools wanted me to play inside backer but I prefer to be and edge player and that's where Marshall sees me.
HN: What are your thoughts on the Marshall coaching staff?
SB: I really like them a lot. They're very experienced and really all around good and funny people.
Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
SB: Definitely coach Price and coach Brown. I talk to them the most and they will be my position coaches.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
SB: Definitely seeing the facilities because they were really nice and I didn't expect to see that at all.
Future and goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
SB: I would like to wear 5 but if I can't get that then either 44, 50 or 33.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
SB: I really just want to get playing time as a true freshman - however I can get it.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
SB: I would like to tell Marshall fans to keep an eye on my over the next few years. I plan to dominate! Go Herd!