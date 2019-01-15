Getting To Know: Rashawn Hunter
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
RH: I don't have much spare time but when I do have some I fish or play 2K.
HN: What food do you like the best?
RH: Chicken Alfredo.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
RH: Not really because my favorite changes all the time.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
RH: I listen to rap and R&B. My favorite artist is J. Cole.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
RH: I have a lot of nicknames from my family but the most common ones are Shawn Shawn or just Shawn.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
RH: Biology.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
RH: My pre-game ritual is just listening to music right up until game time.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
RH: Free safety.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
RH: Speed and length.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
RH: I need to work on getting in the weight room more often.
A Look at the Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
RH: Two things. Marshall's biology program and the family feel from the coaches and players.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
RH: Former DC Adam Fuller (interview was done several weeks ago).
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
RH: Hanging out with the team.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
RH: There was no question I wanted to go to Marshall.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
RH: Number 22.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
RH: Get bigger, faster and stronger and become the best player I can be.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
RH: I'll see you guys soon and I'm glad to have such a strong fan base! Go Herd!