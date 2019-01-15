HN: What do you do in your spare time?

RH: I don't have much spare time but when I do have some I fish or play 2K.

HN: What food do you like the best?

RH: Chicken Alfredo.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

RH: Not really because my favorite changes all the time.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

RH: I listen to rap and R&B. My favorite artist is J. Cole.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

RH: I have a lot of nicknames from my family but the most common ones are Shawn Shawn or just Shawn.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

RH: Biology.