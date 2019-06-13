HN: What do you do in your spare time?

RF: I shop a lot. I also like watching basketball and working out.

HN: What food do you like the best?

RF: Fried chicken, mac & cheese and yams is my favorite meal but my favorite place to eat is Chick-Fil-A.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

RF: Brotherly Love.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

RF: Rap music is what I listen to most of the time. Favorite artists are Meek Mill, Lil Baby and NBA Youngboy.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

RF: Sul.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

RF: Undecided.