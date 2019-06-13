Getting To Know: Rahsul Faison
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
RF: I shop a lot. I also like watching basketball and working out.
HN: What food do you like the best?
RF: Fried chicken, mac & cheese and yams is my favorite meal but my favorite place to eat is Chick-Fil-A.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
RF: Brotherly Love.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
RF: Rap music is what I listen to most of the time. Favorite artists are Meek Mill, Lil Baby and NBA Youngboy.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
RF: Sul.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
RF: Undecided.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
RF: Troy Polamalu.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
RF: Running back.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
RF: I will bring a lot of good energy and compete level when I'm on the field. I also want to show I'm more than just a football player off of it.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
RF: Continue to work on my versatility. That means working on blocking, catching the ball out of the backfield and just making sure I'm well rounded.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in picking Marshall?
RF: They gave me an opportunity and believed in me when no one else did. I'm very motivated to show them they made the right choice.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
RF: Coach Cramsey is my guy. He's been the one recruiting me for a long time and he's always shown me a lot of love.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
RF: Everyone showed me so much love and made me feel so welcome I felt like I was already a part of the program.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
RF: Number 3.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
RF: Remain focused, keep my grades high and to outwork everyone on the field.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
RF: I can't wait to give y'all a show!