Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 06:36:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting To Know: Micah Abraham

Chris McLaughlin • HerdNation.com
@_ChrisRMcL
Publisher

Interests  

HN: What do you do in your spare time?
MA: I like going to the beach a lot.

HN: What food do you like the best?
MA: Burgers.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
MA: All of The Avengers movies.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
MA: Hip Hop and R&B and my favorite artist is Kodak Black.

HN: Do you have a nickname?
MA: Iceman III.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
MA: Not yet.

Thoughts & Opinions  

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
MA: My dad (former NFLer) Donnie Abraham.

HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
MA: I like to just run around the field before the game.

HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
MA: Cornerback.

HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
MA: Speed and tackling ability.

HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
MA: I want to get faster and make my strong point even stronger.

A Look At The Recruiting Process  

HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
MA: Coach Fuller even though he took another opportunity elsewhere. I do really like Coach West, who just got there.

HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
MA: I loved the campus.

HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
MA: Boston College.

Future & Goals  

HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
MA: I would like to be 9, 26 or 21.

HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
MA: Come in and compete right away on the field and stay strong with my books off it.

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
MA: I can't wait to be in front of you guys on that field!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}