HN: What do you do in your spare time?

MA: I like going to the beach a lot.

HN: What food do you like the best?

MA: Burgers.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

MA: All of The Avengers movies.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

MA: Hip Hop and R&B and my favorite artist is Kodak Black.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

MA: Iceman III.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

MA: Not yet.