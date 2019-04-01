Getting To Know: Micah Abraham
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
MA: I like going to the beach a lot.
HN: What food do you like the best?
MA: Burgers.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
MA: All of The Avengers movies.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
MA: Hip Hop and R&B and my favorite artist is Kodak Black.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
MA: Iceman III.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
MA: Not yet.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
MA: My dad (former NFLer) Donnie Abraham.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
MA: I like to just run around the field before the game.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
MA: Cornerback.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
MA: Speed and tackling ability.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
MA: I want to get faster and make my strong point even stronger.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
MA: Coach Fuller even though he took another opportunity elsewhere. I do really like Coach West, who just got there.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
MA: I loved the campus.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
MA: Boston College.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
MA: I would like to be 9, 26 or 21.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
MA: Come in and compete right away on the field and stay strong with my books off it.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
MA: I can't wait to be in front of you guys on that field!