Getting To Know: Knowledge McDaniel
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
KM: Hang out with my friends and play sports of any kind (but mainly football).
HN: What food do you like the best?
KM: Ice cream in general but especially oreo ice cream! I also really like bacon burgers!
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
KM: No not really.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
KM: I don't have a favorite artist but I';; listen to any type of music from country to pop! Just really whatever I can relate to or get hyped with!
HN: Do you have a nickname?
KM: No nickname.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
KM: Business or Education.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
KM: Don't have a single favorite player.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
KM: I watch and listen to football hype videos.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
KM: Running Back.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
KM: I'm a versatile back who can do a little bit of everything! I have great size and hands!
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
KM: I need to work on my football IQ.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in picking Marshall?
KM: The family atmosphere I felt! Also how I will have a chance to compete for a spot right away and that I have a former teammate from high school on the team!
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
KM: Not but but I feel like Coach Pearson and I are going to get real close over the next few years!
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
KM: How the players welcomed me in like I was already a part of the team.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
KM: Not even sure.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
KM: 15.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
KM: To get on the travel squad and start playing early.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
KM: I can't wait to help win some games for you! WE ARE MARSHALL! Go Herd!