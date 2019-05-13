HN: What do you do in your spare time?

KM: Hang out with my friends and play sports of any kind (but mainly football).

HN: What food do you like the best?

KM: Ice cream in general but especially oreo ice cream! I also really like bacon burgers!

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

KM: No not really.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

KM: I don't have a favorite artist but I';; listen to any type of music from country to pop! Just really whatever I can relate to or get hyped with!

HN: Do you have a nickname?

KM: No nickname.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

KM: Business or Education.