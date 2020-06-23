HerdNation - Getting To Know: Jovon Davis

Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature Jovon Davis.

Other schools offering scholarships: Old Dominion, Maryland, Cincinnati, North Carolina State, Tennessee, WVU, Temple, Pittsburgh and Toledo.

Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

I love playing soccer or just going out to the field with my teammates and working out. HN: What food do you like the best?

Crab legs. HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Napolean Dynamite. HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

Rap is my favorite type of music. I like Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Keed and a lot more. HN: Do you have a nickname?

Yes people call me JJ. My full name is Jovon Davis and no I don't have a middle name. HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Undecided for right now.



Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

Adrian Peterson. Ever since I was a kid I wanted to be like him ,If you watch my film I try to run like him. HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

I listen to music and pray for the safety of both teams. HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

Hopefully I get a shot at running back but I will do whatever is best for the team so it is really up to my coaches. HN: What will you bring to Marshall as a strong point?

Pride and heart. HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

I need to work on my focus because this isn't high school so it is a big step up.



A Look At The Recruiting Process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?

I chose Marshall because throughout the process they really cared for me. I could have gone other places but I chose Marshall because I feel it is the best fit for me. HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

I feel close with the whole staff. HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?

Toledo.



Future & Goals