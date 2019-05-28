HN: What do you do in your spare time?

JC: Mostly just hang out with my friends.

HN: What food do you like the best?

JC: Chicken wings.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

JC: Not yet, no.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

JC: I listen to hip hop and my favorite artist would be Travis Scott.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

JC: Jay or J Greasy.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

JC: Sports Management.