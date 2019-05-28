News More News
Getting To Know: Jayshaun Coffman

Chris McLaughlin • HerdNation.com
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
JC: Mostly just hang out with my friends.

HN: What food do you like the best?
JC: Chicken wings.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
JC: Not yet, no.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
JC: I listen to hip hop and my favorite artist would be Travis Scott.

HN: Do you have a nickname?
JC: Jay or J Greasy.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
JC: Sports Management.

Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
JC: Jadeveon Clowney.

HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
JC: I write "Two sacks for Chill" on my wrist before every game.

HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
JC: DE & DT.

HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
JC: I have a very good nose for the ball in the run game. I led my high school in TFLs the past two years.

HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
JC: Need to work on my hand placement and technique.

A Look At The Recruiting Process  

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in picking Marshall?
JC: The history of the school and the football program.

HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
JC: Not one in particular yet.

HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
JC: The food was amazing!

HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
JC: Highlands JUCO.

Future & Goals

HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
JC: 55.

HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
JC Pass all my classes with flying colors.

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
JC: Wassup, Marshall fans? Le't Go Herd!

