Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature DE/OLB Immanuel Bush from Lancaster, SC.

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

I like to read or watch football.

HN: What food do you like the best?

Chicken Alfredo or anything pasta related.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Saving Private Ryan.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I mostly listen to country, R&B and rap. I don't really have a favorite artist but I grew up listening to Anthony Hamilton.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

People just call me Bush.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Athletic training or secondary education.



