Getting To Know: Immanuel Bush
Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature DE/OLB Immanuel Bush from Lancaster, SC.
Other schools offering scholarships: Coastal Carolina and Tulane.
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
I like to read or watch football.
HN: What food do you like the best?
Chicken Alfredo or anything pasta related.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
Saving Private Ryan.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
I mostly listen to country, R&B and rap. I don't really have a favorite artist but I grew up listening to Anthony Hamilton.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
People just call me Bush.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
Athletic training or secondary education.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Lawrence Taylor.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
Normal things like listening to music.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Linebacker or defensive end. Possibly middle linebacker, too.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
A relentless motor and the want to learn and soak everything up .
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
My knowledge of the game.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
It just felt like the best play for me to grow mentally and physically.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
All of them to be honest. They all seem like great people.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
Touring the campus.
HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?
Tulane.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
#55.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
Put myself in a position to start a game.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
I can't wait to play for y'all!