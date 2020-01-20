Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature TE Hayden Hagler from Blinn CC (TX)? Hagler is already enrolled at Marshall and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Other schools offering scholarships: Memphis, Akron, UL-Monroe and UMASS.

Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

Hangout with friends or family, play basketball, or train in some type of way.



HN: What food do you like the best?

My favorite food is Crawfish.



HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

The Blind Side.



HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I listen to a lot of music but I would have to say my favorite artist is NBA Youngboy.



HN: Do you have a nickname?

It’s either Hayden or H.



HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Sports Management



Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

Jason Witten.



HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

I pray before every game and listen to “Mind of a Maniac” by Lil Boosie

HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

Tight End



HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

I will go into every game as if it’s my last and promise to give 100% every game. I plan to win a lot of conference championships and bowl games.



HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

I am never satisfied and believe I need to work on getting bigger, stronger, and faster every day.



A Look At The Recruiting Process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?

It instantly felt like a family atmosphere. Also I feel that at Marshall they play the game for a bigger reason and so do I. I play in memory of my three brothers who have passed away.



HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

Coach Segler and I have known each other for a couple years now ever since he was at ULM. He has always kept in touch.



HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?

They have amazing facilities and a staff that will get you better.



HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?

There was no other choice once I took my official visit. I knew this was home.



Future & Goals