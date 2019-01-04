HN: What do you do in your spare time?

GW: Watch Netflix and play video games.

HN: What food do you like the best?

GW: Any type of seafood.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

GW: Shawshank Redemption.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

GW: Mostly rap and my favorite artist is Drake.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

GW: No nickname.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

GW: Business Management.