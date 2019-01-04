Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 08:48:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Getting To Know: Grant Wells

Chris McLaughlin • HerdNation.com
@_ChrisRMcL
Publisher

Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?
GW: Watch Netflix and play video games.

HN: What food do you like the best?
GW: Any type of seafood.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
GW: Shawshank Redemption.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
GW: Mostly rap and my favorite artist is Drake.

HN: Do you have a nickname?
GW: No nickname.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
GW: Business Management.

Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
GW: Randy Moss.

HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
GW: I like to listen to rap and R&B music.

HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
GW: Quarterback.

HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
GW: Leadership and my abilities as a QB.

HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
GW: Being more vocal.

A Look At The Recruiting Process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
GW: Relationships. Since day one they have been the number one factor for me picking Marshall.

Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
GW: Coach Holliday and Coach Goebell have been with me throughout the whole process.

HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
GW: Meeting the current players and potential recruits I'll be playing with in the future.

HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
GW: Charlotte or Yale.

Future & Goals

HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
GW: Either 7 or 10.

HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
GW: Be the best QB and teammate I can be.

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
GW: I can't wait to put on that uniform and represent Marshall on Saturdays!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}