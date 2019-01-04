Getting To Know: Grant Wells
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
GW: Watch Netflix and play video games.
HN: What food do you like the best?
GW: Any type of seafood.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
GW: Shawshank Redemption.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
GW: Mostly rap and my favorite artist is Drake.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
GW: No nickname.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
GW: Business Management.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
GW: Randy Moss.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
GW: I like to listen to rap and R&B music.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
GW: Quarterback.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
GW: Leadership and my abilities as a QB.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
GW: Being more vocal.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
GW: Relationships. Since day one they have been the number one factor for me picking Marshall.
Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
GW: Coach Holliday and Coach Goebell have been with me throughout the whole process.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
GW: Meeting the current players and potential recruits I'll be playing with in the future.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
GW: Charlotte or Yale.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
GW: Either 7 or 10.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
GW: Be the best QB and teammate I can be.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
GW: I can't wait to put on that uniform and represent Marshall on Saturdays!