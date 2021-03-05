Payne goes in-depth on numerous topics both on and off the field in our conversation.

HerdNation.com continues our annual "Getting to Know" feature today with a closer look at running back Ethan Payne.

What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I like to play Xbox.

What food do you like the best?

My favorite food is steak.

Do you have a favorite movie?

The Lone Survivor.

What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I listen to country and my favorite musician is Luke Combs.

Do you have a nickname?

No I do not.

Do you have a major picked out yet?

Criminal Justice.

Who is your favorite football player all time?

Bo Jackson.

Do you have a pregame ritual?

Yes I wear the same pair of socks in every game.

What position will you be playing at Marshall?

Running Back.

What will you bring to Marshall as far as your strong point?

Toughness, speed and my ability to see the field very well.

What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

My flexibility.

What one thing was the determining factor in you picking Marshall?

Huntington's love for Marshall football and how much the program means to the fans.

Is there a Marshall coach that you feel close to ?

Still forming a bond with the new staff.

What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?

Nowhere. Marshall was the place I knew I wanted to go from the get go.

What number would you like to wear at Marshall?

I would like to wear number 22.

What are your goals for your first year at Marshall?

To get as much playing time as possible and make a name for myself

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?

Let's rock and roll!! #Skoherd!.