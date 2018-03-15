Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
EB: Aside from football and power lifting I hang with my family and friends. I also play video games and play pickup basketball every now and then.
HN: What food do you like the best?
EB: My favorite food has to be spaghetti.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
EB: The Star Wars movies.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
EB: I only listen to rap and folk. Drake and Sunday Best are my favorite from each.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
EB: Most of my friends call me Bing.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
EB: No I do not. Still deciding.
Thoughts and opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
EB: Definitely Aaron Rodgers. I just love watching him play and how he reacts to situations on the field and how he acts off the field as well.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
EB: I tend to zone everything out, put my music in and just relax before the game.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
EB: Offensive line.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
EB: I will be bringing a strong willed attitude and will do anything asked to better my team and myself.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
EB: Plenty of things to work on but I would say the top thing would be strength.
A look at the recruiting process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
EB: At Marshall it's like everyone is a family. The fans are amazing and their support for them team is unreal.
HN: What are your thoughts on the Marshall coaching staff?
EB; Ever since I came in on an unofficial visit every coach has been nothing but nice to me. They know what they are doing and they sure as heck do it well. And I believe they can push me to be the best athlete I can possibly be.
Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
EB: Coach Mirabal. Throughout the process we were in contact a lot.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
EB: I loved my official visit! Definitely the best part was just being there and how everyone welcomed me in. We also beat WKU that game!
Future and goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
EB: 65. I have worn that number for the past six years.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
EB: Just learn how everything works. I also want to get through my first year with good grades and become a better football player.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
EB: I can't wait to get to Huntington and spend the next chapter of my life with you!