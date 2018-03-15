Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

EB: Aside from football and power lifting I hang with my family and friends. I also play video games and play pickup basketball every now and then. HN: What food do you like the best?

EB: My favorite food has to be spaghetti. HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

EB: The Star Wars movies. HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

EB: I only listen to rap and folk. Drake and Sunday Best are my favorite from each. HN: Do you have a nickname?

EB: Most of my friends call me Bing. HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

EB: No I do not. Still deciding.

Thoughts and opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

EB: Definitely Aaron Rodgers. I just love watching him play and how he reacts to situations on the field and how he acts off the field as well. HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

EB: I tend to zone everything out, put my music in and just relax before the game. HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

EB: Offensive line. HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

EB: I will be bringing a strong willed attitude and will do anything asked to better my team and myself. HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

EB: Plenty of things to work on but I would say the top thing would be strength.

A look at the recruiting process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?

EB: At Marshall it's like everyone is a family. The fans are amazing and their support for them team is unreal. HN: What are your thoughts on the Marshall coaching staff?

EB; Ever since I came in on an unofficial visit every coach has been nothing but nice to me. They know what they are doing and they sure as heck do it well. And I believe they can push me to be the best athlete I can possibly be. Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

EB: Coach Mirabal. Throughout the process we were in contact a lot. HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?

EB: I loved my official visit! Definitely the best part was just being there and how everyone welcomed me in. We also beat WKU that game!

Future and goals