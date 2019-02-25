Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-25 09:43:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Getting To Know: Esaias Carpenter

Chris McLaughlin • HerdNation.com
@_ChrisRMcL
Publisher

Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?
EC: I like playing video games.

HN: What food do you like the best?
EC: Chinese food.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
EC: Avengers Infinity War or the Star Wars franchise.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
EC; I mainly listen to rap music but I do enjoy R&B from time to time. Kodak Black is my current favorite artist.

HN: Do you have a nickname?
EC: No I do not.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
EC: Marketing.

Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
EC: Jadeveon Clowney.

HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
EC: Not really, no.

HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
EC: DT and DE.

HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
EC: Versatility and my pass rushing ability.

HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
EC: I need to keep improving my techniques.

A Look at the Recruiting Process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
EC: The fanbase and the ability to win right away.

HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
EC: Coach Price and Coach Brown.

HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
EC: touring the facilities.

HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
EC: Not sure.

Future & Goals

HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
EC: 90.

HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
EC: Be selected first team all-conference and be up for some national awards.

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
EC: Let's get to work!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}