Getting To Know: Esaias Carpenter
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
EC: I like playing video games.
HN: What food do you like the best?
EC: Chinese food.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
EC: Avengers Infinity War or the Star Wars franchise.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
EC; I mainly listen to rap music but I do enjoy R&B from time to time. Kodak Black is my current favorite artist.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
EC: No I do not.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
EC: Marketing.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
EC: Jadeveon Clowney.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
EC: Not really, no.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
EC: DT and DE.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
EC: Versatility and my pass rushing ability.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
EC: I need to keep improving my techniques.
A Look at the Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
EC: The fanbase and the ability to win right away.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
EC: Coach Price and Coach Brown.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
EC: touring the facilities.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
EC: Not sure.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
EC: 90.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
EC: Be selected first team all-conference and be up for some national awards.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
EC: Let's get to work!