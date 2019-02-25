HN: What do you do in your spare time?

EC: I like playing video games.

HN: What food do you like the best?

EC: Chinese food.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

EC: Avengers Infinity War or the Star Wars franchise.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

EC; I mainly listen to rap music but I do enjoy R&B from time to time. Kodak Black is my current favorite artist.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

EC: No I do not.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

EC: Marketing.