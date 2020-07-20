HerdNation - Getting To Know: De'Kwan Hughes

Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature De'Kwan Hughes.

Other schools offering scholarships: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kent State, Liberty, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy and Western Michigan.

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

Play video games.

HN: What food do you like the best?

Fried chicken.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Streetz by Meek Mill.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

Rap is my favorite type of music. I like Major Nine, Polo G and Lil Poppa.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

Tada.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Sports management



