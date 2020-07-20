HerdNation - Getting To Know: De'Kwan Hughes

Getting To Know: De'Kwan Hughes
Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature De'Kwan Hughes.
Other schools offering scholarships: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kent State, Liberty, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy and Western Michigan.
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
Play video games.
HN: What food do you like the best?
Fried chicken.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
Streetz by Meek Mill.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
Rap is my favorite type of music. I like Major Nine, Polo G and Lil Poppa.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
Tada.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
Sports management
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Richard Sherman.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
No, not really.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Defensive back.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as a strong point?
I am extremely competitive.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
Number 2.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
I want to have five picks.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
Y'all got the best out of Tampa!