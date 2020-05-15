Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature RB David Roberts.

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

I like to stretch a lot; freestyle rap and just hang with my friends.

HN: What food do you like the best?

Chicken Alfredo.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Little Giants.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

Rap, pop and R&B are my favorite genres and my favorites artists are Lil Baby, Stunna 4 Vegas, A Boogie and Jack Harlow.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

Davo or DJ.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

No not yet, still waiting to discuss with my academic advisors.



