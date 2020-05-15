Getting To Know: David Roberts
Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature RB David Roberts.
Other schools offering scholarships: Coastal Carolina.
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
I like to stretch a lot; freestyle rap and just hang with my friends.
HN: What food do you like the best?
Chicken Alfredo.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
Little Giants.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
Rap, pop and R&B are my favorite genres and my favorites artists are Lil Baby, Stunna 4 Vegas, A Boogie and Jack Harlow.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
Davo or DJ.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
No not yet, still waiting to discuss with my academic advisors.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Walter Payton or Saquon Barkley.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
I stretch, relax, drink fluids, get tapped, listen to music, and study favorite players from my position.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Running Back.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as a strong point?
I will always make the right decision and be a player who holds everyone accountable. Another thing I'll bring is entertainment and enthusiasm.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
Cardio, footwork and flexibility are the keys things I'm incorporating into my game.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
The talk Coach Pearson had with me and my mom.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
Coach Pearson.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
The food and the campus tour.
HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?
Coastal Carolina.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
I would like 6 or 11.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
To be humble and compete for playing time. If that goes as planned I want to be a freshman All-American.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
I appreciate you guys for welcoming me in the family and I won't disappoint on Saturdays!