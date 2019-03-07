Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

DM: If I'm not working on kicking or punting I like listening to music and drawing. HN: What food do you like the best?

DM: BBQ. HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

DM: The Blind Side. HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

DM: Hip Hop and R&B. Favorite artist is Kodak Black. HN: Do you have a nickname?

DM: No I do not.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

DM: I would love to study criminal justice.

Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

DM: Marquette King and Patrick Peterson are my favorite players. HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

DM: I plan to be the punter and work into kicking off. HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

DM: I'm very energetic and I love the game of football. I always want to get better. HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

DM: In order to be a collegiate kicker would say my strength and overall body weight can both improve.

A Look At The Recruiting Process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?

DM: The atmosphere at Marshall is awesome! The city LOVES football more than any other school I visited. I really related to the players, especially with Marshall having so many kids from Florida on the roster. HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

DM: Coach Mike (Treier). He's a great dude and I really love him. He's been recruiting me for a good time now. HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?

DM: Learning about the history of the Marshall football program was the best part for me. HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?

DM: FIU or Louisville.

Future & Goals