Getting To Know: Daton Montiel
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
DM: If I'm not working on kicking or punting I like listening to music and drawing.
HN: What food do you like the best?
DM: BBQ.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
DM: The Blind Side.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
DM: Hip Hop and R&B. Favorite artist is Kodak Black.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
DM: No I do not.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
DM: I would love to study criminal justice.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
DM: Marquette King and Patrick Peterson are my favorite players.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
DM: I plan to be the punter and work into kicking off.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?
DM: I'm very energetic and I love the game of football. I always want to get better.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
DM: In order to be a collegiate kicker would say my strength and overall body weight can both improve.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
DM: The atmosphere at Marshall is awesome! The city LOVES football more than any other school I visited. I really related to the players, especially with Marshall having so many kids from Florida on the roster.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
DM: Coach Mike (Treier). He's a great dude and I really love him. He's been recruiting me for a good time now.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
DM: Learning about the history of the Marshall football program was the best part for me.
HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?
DM: FIU or Louisville.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
DM: I would prefer 17 in the future but next year having 91 would be a cool number for a specialist.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
DM: My first year goals are to get stronger and bigger and improve on the field with my punting. I want to learn everything I can from the current punter Rob (LeFevre).
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
DM: Marshall fans I can't wait to get on campus and be a part of this great city and football program! I;m super excited! We Are Marshall!