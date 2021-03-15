Payne goes in-depth on numerous topics both on and off the field in our conversation.

HerdNation.com continues our annual "Getting to Know" feature today with a closer look at defensive lineman Darion Dearinger.

What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I like to hunt and fish and I love to play paintball.

What food do you like the best?

My favorite food is and kind of steak or fish.

Do you have a favorite movie?

Passion of the Christ.

What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I listen to everything.

Do you have a nickname?

No I do not.

Do you have a major picked out yet?

No, not yet.

Who is your favorite football player all time?

Ray Lewis or Lawrence Taylor.

Do you have a pregame ritual?

Not really, no.

What position will you be playing at Marshall?

Defensive end or defensive tackle.

What will you bring to Marshall as far as your strong point?

My strong work ethic.

What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

My overall skillset as a pass rusher.

What one thing was the determining factor in you picking Marshall?

The program's tradition and the community of Huntington.

Is there a Marshall coach that you feel close to ?

Still getting to know the new staff.

What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?

Western Michigan or Ball State.

What number would you like to wear at Marshall?

I would like to wear number 95.

What are your goals for your first year at Marshall?

I want to start!

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?

I am going to push myself every day to put both me and the team in the best spot to win a championship.