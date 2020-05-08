Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature lineman Chris Everhart

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time I love to be outdoors. Golfing and fishing are my two favorite things to do.

HN: What food do you like the best?

Spaghetti.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

American Sniper.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I have way too many favorite types of music and artists to name a favorite.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

No.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

No not yet.



