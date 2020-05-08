Getting To Know: Chris Everhart
Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature lineman Chris Everhart
Other schools offering scholarships: MTSU, Campbell, UTC.
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
In my spare time I love to be outdoors. Golfing and fishing are my two favorite things to do.
HN: What food do you like the best?
Spaghetti.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
American Sniper.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
I have way too many favorite types of music and artists to name a favorite.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
No.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
No not yet.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Ray Lewis.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
I like to listen to music and try to get my mind right.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Center.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
Speed training.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
The winning tradition of the program.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
Coach Adkins.
HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?
Watching the game.
HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?
Middle Tennessee.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
I would like 62, 54, 55, 58 or 61.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
I want to make the Dean's List.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
Thank you so much for the support and Go Herd!