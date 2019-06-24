HN: What do you do in your spare time?

BW: I love sleeping. Otherwise I just hang out and talk to friends.

HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

BW: Long Snapper.

HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

BW: I say a prayer I started doing in high school.

HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

BW: I will bring that tough mentality to push myself and push my teammates.

HN: What school would you have chosen had you not picked Marshall?

BW: Clemson or ECU

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in picking Marshall?

BW: Marshall has a great history and great staff - just like my high school. It felt just like home.

HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

BW: Mike Treier.

HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?

BW: I would like to wear number 22 for my mom but being a long snapper that is probably not going to happen.

HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?

BW: Make a name for myself and earn a scholarship.

HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?

BW: Watch us closely! Not only me by the whole team because this year is going to be something special!