Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature RB Arthur Rodgers.

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

Playing Fortnite or Madden with my friends.

HN: What food do you like the best?

Mac & Cheese with sausage in it.

HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Transformers and Godzilla.

HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

Rap and my favorite artists are NBA Youngboy and 6ix9ine.

HN: Do you have a nickname?

My nickname is Little Chip because my dad's nickname is TokyoChip.

HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?

Yes I will be majoring in Health Services.



