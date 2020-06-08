Getting To Know: Arthur Rodgers
Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature RB Arthur Rodgers.
Interests
HN: What do you do in your spare time?
Playing Fortnite or Madden with my friends.
HN: What food do you like the best?
Mac & Cheese with sausage in it.
HN: Do you have a favorite movie?
Transformers and Godzilla.
HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?
Rap and my favorite artists are NBA Youngboy and 6ix9ine.
HN: Do you have a nickname?
My nickname is Little Chip because my dad's nickname is TokyoChip.
HN: Do you have a major picked out yet?
Yes I will be majoring in Health Services.
Thoughts & Opinions
HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?
Bo Jackson.
HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?
I liek to be alone in a quiet place. No music, just me and Mother Nature.
HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?
Running Back.
HN: What will you bring to Marshall as a strong point?
I make a lot of ridiculous plays that make people say "How did he do that?" and other plays where I make something out of nothing.
HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?
My stamina.
A Look At The Recruiting Process
HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?
Being so welcomed when I visited. I also really bonded with the other players and recruits.
HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?
Coach Pepe Pearson.
HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?
Western Kentucky.
Future & Goals
HN: What number would you like to wear at Marshall?
21. It has been my number my whole life and my dad wore it in high school.
HN: What are your goals for your first year in college?
Adapt well to college and get used to the new schedule. I also want to stay focused.
HN: What would you like to say to Marshall fans?
I'm looking forward to being a part of the university and Marshall family! Watch me work!