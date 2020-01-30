Below is another in our series of "Getting to know you" features which we will be running on all the members of Marshall's 2020 recruiting class. Today we feature LB Abraham Beauplan from Navarro JC (TX). Beauplan is already enrolled at Marshall and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Other schools offering scholarships: FAU, Georgia Tech, UMASS, Indiana, MTSU and Pitt out of high school and Marshall, Louisiana Tech, Texas Southern, McNeese State, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin out of JUCO.

Interests

HN: What do you do in your spare time?

In my spare time, I like to work out or play pick up basketball games.



HN: What food do you like the best?

I like anything that includes chicken.



HN: Do you have a favorite movie?

Boyz in The Hood. HN: What type of music do you listen to and who is your favorite musical artist?

I like to listen to rap music and my favorite artist is Kodak Black.



HN: Do you have a nickname?

Abe or A.B.



HN: Do you have a major picked out yet? Still deciding whether I should for Mechanical Engineering or Business.



Thoughts & Opinions

HN: Who is your favorite football player of all-time?

Ray Lewis



HN: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

No not really.



HN: What position will you be playing at Marshall?

Linebacker



HN: What will you bring to Marshall as far as a strong point?

Consistency and Hard-work.



HN: What is the one thing you need to work on to play at the next level?

Finishing plays better and get faster.



A Look At The Recruiting Process

HN: What one thing was the determining factor in your picking Marshall?

The coaching staff.



HN: Is there a Marshall coach that you feel especially close to?

Former Coach Mike (Treier).



HN: What was the best part of your official visit to Marshall?

Being able to watch practice and dinner at Coach Doc's house.



HN: What school would you have chosen if you hadn't decided in favor of Marshall?

Sam Houston State or La Tech



Future & Goals