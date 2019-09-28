News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 00:03:46 -0500') }} football Edit

GAMEDAY - Marshall vs Cincinnati

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Marshall and Cincinnati set to battle for the fourteenth time in history at 5pm at The Joan. The series currently stands at four wins for Marshall, eight wins for Cincinnati and one tie. The series...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}