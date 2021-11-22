Gabe Grubbs lays out case for Marshall
Former Air Force commitment Gabe Grubbs made the choice this month after an official visit to Marshall to move his pledge to Charles Huff's 2022 recruiting class.
The Texas product caught up with HerdNation.com to detail the choice in this interview.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news