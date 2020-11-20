HerdNation - Fraud or For Real? Wisconsin, Marshall, Texas, Auburn, UNC

WISCONSIN

Farrell’s take: FOR REAL. The Badgers have impressed me, even with the limited games they’ve played, and Graham Mertz looks like the real deal. The destruction of Michigan was impressive, and if they can play enough games this season, they should be considered for the playoff. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. We keep talking about possibly two ACC teams getting in the playoff, or maybe two SEC squads depending on how things play out. But Ohio State and Wisconsin might both be able to make an argument in the coming weeks. Wisconsin is so well coached and Mertz gives the Badgers' offense real firepower in the passing game. The Badgers better pay attention this weekend, though, because they have recently had a very tough time winning at Northwestern.

MARSHALL

Farrell’s take: FRAUD. The Thundering Herd haven’t beaten anyone that impresses me. Maybe they win over Appalachian State, but beyond that they are blowing out bad teams and would be exposed against an upper-level Power Five team. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. Beating Appalachian State - and holding that team to only seven points - was really impressive. Scoring 38 on a good Western Kentucky team was a statement. Marshall almost definitely won’t lose this season. The run defense has been phenomenal, the Herd have talent across the offense and they’re well-coached. Would Marshall beat Alabama? No. But it’s still a very solid football team.

TEXAS

Farrell’s take: FRAUD. I refuse to believe in Tom Herman anymore, so I think the Longhorns drop a game here down the stretch. I like Sam Ehlinger, but the defense still worries me and this is a team that should have three losses by now. Gorney’s take: FOR REAL. Texas could end up with as many wins as last season - eight - or even more if the Longhorns finish down the stretch against three beatable opponents and then in a bowl game. And that’s in a shortened season without a full schedule. The loss to TCU was inexcusable, considering how the Horned Frogs have played since then. Texas probably should have lost to Texas Tech, and the loss to Oklahoma doesn’t help the perception that it’s Oklahoma and everybody else most years in the Big 12. But Texas could finish the regular season 8-2, and that’s pretty good.

AUBURN

Farrell’s take: FRAUD. The Tigers got lucky against Arkansas and Ole Miss, but the luck won’t continue as Alabama will plaster them in the Iron Bowl. They could lose to Tennessee before that too. They play down to opponents. Gorney’s take: FRAUD. I’ve said it before numerous times about Auburn, but what drives me nuts are the Bo Nix punts and the sugar huddles and the “trick” plays called by Chad Morris that go nowhere. Instead, Nix has not lived up to expectations again this season, the Tigers escaped with wins in games they should have lost and they continue to lose ground over time to Alabama. Texas A&M is coming on much stronger. It’s getting tougher in the SEC West, and how is Auburn getting better? Since winning the national title in 2010, Auburn is 77-47. They Tigers are a nice, upper-middle team in the SEC, but not really a threat to much else right now.

NORTH CAROLINA

