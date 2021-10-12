Virginia product Khalan Laborn made his way to Marshall over the weekend for a visit, one that has seemed to put Charles Huff's program squarely in contention for the former number one-ranked running back's services.

Laborn was ranked by Rivals.com as a five-star prospect in the 2017 class prior to his signing and playing two years at FSU.

He caught up with HerdNation.com to recap the weekend and to give the latest on where things stand in his recruitment.