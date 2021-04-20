Film room: Breaking down four-star Chase Harrison
Charles Huff made a splash earlier this year by acquiring a commitment from four-star Ohio quarterback Chase Harrison.
In this feature, HerdNation.com dives deeper into Harrison's potential impact in Huntington by looking at his game film and assessing his skill set.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news