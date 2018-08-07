*** First, DL Charkie Johnson is no longer on the roster. He had a career that never really got going due to multiple injury issues. Johnson sat out 2015 as a non-qualifier, then played 2 games in 2016 with 2 assisted tackles. Johnson never saw the field in 2017.

Here’s a look at each position group, with the class/eligibility status of each player. New scholarship players are noted as either ‘2018 LOI’ for those who signed letters of intent, ‘2018 Commit’ for those who signed scholarship papers or otherwise committed to Marshall, ‘2018 Gr Transfer’, ‘2018 Transfer’ or ‘2017 NQ’. Those who enrolled in 2017 as blueshirts are labeled ‘2017 BS’. The ‘IC’ total is a count of the 2018 initial counters.

*** The math in the roster breakdown shows 28 initial counters. From my roster analysis last year, RB Trey Rodriguez was a 2017 blueshirt along with Brenden Knox, Obi Obialo, Devin Miller and Chad Clay. Even though he left early in the season, under the blueshirt rule Rodriguez must be counted as a 2018 initial counter. That would make 29 initial counters for this season, and that’s 4 too many.

*** The way to get new players on scholarship without having to be an initial counter for this season is the blueshirt rule. For a new player to be a blueshirt, one requirement is that he not have signed a letter of intent. There are four players of the 18 eligible potential initial counters that aren’t 2017 blueshirts or 2017 non-qualifiers that didn’t sign a LOI: Taymon Cooke, Sam Burton, Alex Thomson and Tavante Beckett. If those four are blueshirts, then there are 25 initial counters.

*** I only have come up with 84 scholarship players and the word is all 85 scholarships are filled. The only other walkons who have been in the program for two seasons and can be put on scholarship without being an initial counter are RS SO RB Joseph Early and RS SO WR Brennan Tibbs. One of the those two could be the 85th player on scholarship and I’ll still try to find out who it is.

*** Looking forward, there are several factors that would impact the size of the 2019 recruiting class. There are 17 scholarship seniors on the roster, with all 85 scholarships used. Two players (LB Donyae Moody and DB Kereon Merrell) have a possibility of getting an extra season and playing in 2019 with a successful appeal to the NCAA. If my breakdown is accurate, there are at least six non-qualifiers who will be trying to gain eligibility for 2019 and four blueshirts who will be 2019 initial counters. Some of the walkons who were given scholarships for 2018 could go back to being walkons in 2019.