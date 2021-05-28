Could JUCO OL Jack Hasz be a late addition for Marshall?
While the Marshall football staff is readying to welcome prospects from the 2022 class and beyond to campus for the first time since early in 2022, Charles Huff may not be finished just yet with the 2021 crop.
Junior college offensive lineman Jack Hasz recently added an offer from the Thundering Herd. What's the latest here?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news