Conference USA Roundtable Discussion: Part Three

College football is approaching fast and is almost upon us. Rivals’ Conference USA publishers sat down this month for a roundtable discussion on several topics of note ahead of the 2021 football season. For this roundtable, we will chop it up into different parts. Yesterday we looked at the best and most important players around the conference. Today we take a look at the first and second year coaches in C-USA.



Which first-year head coach will have the most success?

“Charles Huff steps into his first head-coaching job with high expectations, which can be dangerous. The Thundering Herd were picked to win the East Division in the preseason. Getting Grant Wells back to playing confident football will be big for Marshall to meet those preseason expectations. Huff comes from a background at Alabama that should allow him to have some success right away and have the Thundering Herd in a bowl game.”-Ben Carlisle, BleedTechBlue.com “Charles Huff. Doc Holliday was a controversial figure at Marshall but there is no arguing that Holliday left the program in good shape for former Alabama Associate Head Coach Charles Huff. Huff is young (he's only 38) and has never been a head coach at any level, but Marshall is loaded with talent and is the pre-season favorite to win the east. Most first-year coaches don't walk into situations like that.”-Chris McLaughlin, HerdNation.com “I think that Huff at Marshall will have more success in year one. Again, I expect Marshall to have an extremely successful season. I have Southern Miss fourth in their division behind UTSA (3rd), Louisiana Tech (2nd), and UAB (1st). I do think that long term Will Hall, USM’s new coach, will have success. I think that he will be able to recruit well and cherry pick recruits in the state of Mississippi.”-Matt Dossett, GoMiddle.com “That is a tough one. I will say Will Hall. At Marshall they are expecting the Herd to win the East. At USM Coach Hall and the team will be under less stress and this season's outcome will show that.”-Heath Hinton, BigGoldNation.com “I think Charles Huff and Marshall is the easy pick here. The Thundering Herd is full of talent right now. If he pushes the right buttons the Herd will be contenders in Conference USA for years to come.”-Javi Cardenas, BirdsUp.com “I think Charles Huff at Marshall will have a very successful first season. He inherited a team that was nationally ranked throughout the 2020 season and a roster that includes quarterback Grant Wells. If Huff's coaching style fits well with the Herd and all works out, then the new head coach could be holding up a C-USA championship trophy at the end of the year.”-Tyler Mansfield, InsideHilltopperSports.com



Which second-year head coach will show the most improvement?