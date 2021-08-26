Conference USA Roundtable Discussion: Part Two

College football is approaching fast and is almost upon us. Rivals’ Conference USA publishers sat down this month for a roundtable discussion on several topics of note ahead of the 2021 football season. For this roundtable, we will chop it up into different parts. Yesterday we looked at playoff expansion and projected who will win the C-USA East and West divisions. Today we zone in on the best and most important players around the conference.



Who is the Conference's best candidate to compete for a Heisman?

“Sincere McCormick at UTSA. The Converse, TX native was second in the country with 1,467 yards rushing in 2020. McCormick also averaged over 22 touches per game. With UTSA expected to compete for a West Division championship in 2021, McCormick is going to be the guy that carries the Roadrunners offensively.”-Ben Carlisle, BleedTechBlue.com “The easy answer is RB Sincere McCormick from UTSA. McCormick is the reigning CUSA Offensive Player of the Year and should get a ton of touches in 2021. That said, we all know quarterback play is what really grabs the attention of Heisman voters, so a standout season from someone like Grant Wells or Bailey Zappe from WKU could get national pub.-Chris McLaughlin, HerdNation.com “In my mind, it comes down to Marshall signaler caller Grant Wells and UTSA tailback Sincere McCormick. If made to pull the trigger on one of those guys, I’d roll with McCormick. In 2020, he averaged 5.9 yards per carry and accumulated 1,467 yards rushing the ball. He is also a big play threat waiting to happen. McCormick busted a 69 yard run last season and had 11 rushing touchdowns. It does help that UTSA is, like Marshall, a contender in their division, which will draw more spotlight to McCormick if UTSA starts piling up wins.”-Matt Dossett, GoMiddle.com “I am not sure there is a Heisman candidate in CUSA at this time. To be a candidate at the G5 level, you would need 3 years of outstanding play to even be considered.”-Heath Hinton, BigGoldNation.com “It will always be tough for any G5 player to compete for a Heisman, but if I had to pick someone it would be UTSA running back Sincere McCormick. Was one of the leading rushers in the country last year. If UTSA is able to pull off some upsets early in the season it might give him enough national publicity to rocket him into the conversation.” -Javi Cardenas, BirdsUp.com “It has to be UTSA running back Sincere McCormick – there's no one else that can even compete with him from C-USA. In two seasons in San Antonio, McCormick has rushed for 2,450 yards and 19 touchdowns – including 1,467 yards and 11 TDs last season. He's a speedy back who is virtually unstoppable to tackle. He can get going in a hurry and seems to never get tired or take a snap off.”-Tyler Mansfield, InsideHilltopperSports.com



Who will be Conference USA's breakout star in 2021?

“DeWayne McBride at UAB. McBride averaged 9.3 yards per carry on 47 carries in 2020. McBride will be the lead back in a UAB offense that is run oriented. McBride brings an impressive blend of size and speed to the running back position for the Blazers, and it wouldn’t shock me if he was the C-USA Offensive Player of the Year. He’s that talented.” -Ben Carlisle, BleedTechBlue.com “I'll go with Bailey Zappe at WKU. His offensive coordinator (Zach Kittley) at Houston Baptist followed him to WKU, so Zappe is set up for success from the start. I'm not sure how good WKU will be in terms of wins and losses but Zappe should put up monster numbers regardless. Last year in only four games Zappe threw for 1.800 yards and 15 touchdowns. That type of pace over a full season would put him at 5,400 yards and 45 touchdowns. Not bad.”-Chris McLaughlin, HerdNation.com “Look for newcomer Bailey Hockman, the N.C. State transfer QB, to make some noise and post some gaudy statistics in 2021. Head Coach Rick Stockstill hasn’t tipped his hand on who the starter will be, but I think that Hockman will win the job. Despite having some up down performances last season, I think Hockman will thrive in the offense with MTSU’s new offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. Dearmon is a bright offensive mind who will give Hockman the opportunity to flourish in the Middle offense. The offense will be balanced, but still look for Hockman to gash defenses and put up points.”-Matt Dossett, GoMiddle.com “Frank Gore Jr at Southern Miss. He has the name, but he also can play. He is on the Doak Walker Award List.” -Heath Hinton, BigGoldNation.com "Quarterback Bailey Zappe is transferring into WKU from Houston Baptist along with half the Husky offense. Zappe and that offense is poised to put WKU back on the map in Conference USA.”-Javi Cardenas, BirdsUp.com “Old Dominion quarterback Stone Smartt is a player that comes to mind. The Monarchs chose to opt-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but Smartt was solid in 2019 – throwing for 1,006 yards and a touchdown – and I think he'll take a big step forward this year after having so much time to work on his game.”-Tyler Mansfield, InsideHilltopperSports.com



Which transfer will have the biggest impact this season?