Conference USA Roundtable Discussion: Part Two
College football is approaching fast and is almost upon us. Rivals’ Conference USA publishers sat down this month for a roundtable discussion on several topics of note ahead of the 2021 football season.
For this roundtable, we will chop it up into different parts.
Yesterday we looked at playoff expansion and projected who will win the C-USA East and West divisions.
Today we zone in on the best and most important players around the conference.
Who is the Conference's best candidate to compete for a Heisman?
“Sincere McCormick at UTSA. The Converse, TX native was second in the country with 1,467 yards rushing in 2020. McCormick also averaged over 22 touches per game. With UTSA expected to compete for a West Division championship in 2021, McCormick is going to be the guy that carries the Roadrunners offensively.”-Ben Carlisle, BleedTechBlue.com
“The easy answer is RB Sincere McCormick from UTSA. McCormick is the reigning CUSA Offensive Player of the Year and should get a ton of touches in 2021. That said, we all know quarterback play is what really grabs the attention of Heisman voters, so a standout season from someone like Grant Wells or Bailey Zappe from WKU could get national pub.-Chris McLaughlin, HerdNation.com
“In my mind, it comes down to Marshall signaler caller Grant Wells and UTSA tailback Sincere McCormick. If made to pull the trigger on one of those guys, I’d roll with McCormick. In 2020, he averaged 5.9 yards per carry and accumulated 1,467 yards rushing the ball. He is also a big play threat waiting to happen. McCormick busted a 69 yard run last season and had 11 rushing touchdowns. It does help that UTSA is, like Marshall, a contender in their division, which will draw more spotlight to McCormick if UTSA starts piling up wins.”-Matt Dossett, GoMiddle.com
“I am not sure there is a Heisman candidate in CUSA at this time. To be a candidate at the G5 level, you would need 3 years of outstanding play to even be considered.”-Heath Hinton, BigGoldNation.com
“It will always be tough for any G5 player to compete for a Heisman, but if I had to pick someone it would be UTSA running back Sincere McCormick. Was one of the leading rushers in the country last year. If UTSA is able to pull off some upsets early in the season it might give him enough national publicity to rocket him into the conversation.” -Javi Cardenas, BirdsUp.com
“It has to be UTSA running back Sincere McCormick – there's no one else that can even compete with him from C-USA. In two seasons in San Antonio, McCormick has rushed for 2,450 yards and 19 touchdowns – including 1,467 yards and 11 TDs last season. He's a speedy back who is virtually unstoppable to tackle. He can get going in a hurry and seems to never get tired or take a snap off.”-Tyler Mansfield, InsideHilltopperSports.com
Who will be Conference USA's breakout star in 2021?
“DeWayne McBride at UAB. McBride averaged 9.3 yards per carry on 47 carries in 2020. McBride will be the lead back in a UAB offense that is run oriented. McBride brings an impressive blend of size and speed to the running back position for the Blazers, and it wouldn’t shock me if he was the C-USA Offensive Player of the Year. He’s that talented.” -Ben Carlisle, BleedTechBlue.com
“I'll go with Bailey Zappe at WKU. His offensive coordinator (Zach Kittley) at Houston Baptist followed him to WKU, so Zappe is set up for success from the start. I'm not sure how good WKU will be in terms of wins and losses but Zappe should put up monster numbers regardless. Last year in only four games Zappe threw for 1.800 yards and 15 touchdowns. That type of pace over a full season would put him at 5,400 yards and 45 touchdowns. Not bad.”-Chris McLaughlin, HerdNation.com
“Look for newcomer Bailey Hockman, the N.C. State transfer QB, to make some noise and post some gaudy statistics in 2021. Head Coach Rick Stockstill hasn’t tipped his hand on who the starter will be, but I think that Hockman will win the job. Despite having some up down performances last season, I think Hockman will thrive in the offense with MTSU’s new offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. Dearmon is a bright offensive mind who will give Hockman the opportunity to flourish in the Middle offense. The offense will be balanced, but still look for Hockman to gash defenses and put up points.”-Matt Dossett, GoMiddle.com
“Frank Gore Jr at Southern Miss. He has the name, but he also can play. He is on the Doak Walker Award List.” -Heath Hinton, BigGoldNation.com
"Quarterback Bailey Zappe is transferring into WKU from Houston Baptist along with half the Husky offense. Zappe and that offense is poised to put WKU back on the map in Conference USA.”-Javi Cardenas, BirdsUp.com
“Old Dominion quarterback Stone Smartt is a player that comes to mind. The Monarchs chose to opt-out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but Smartt was solid in 2019 – throwing for 1,006 yards and a touchdown – and I think he'll take a big step forward this year after having so much time to work on his game.”-Tyler Mansfield, InsideHilltopperSports.com
Which transfer will have the biggest impact this season?
“Austin Kendall at Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs were in a tough spot this off-season with starting QB Luke Anthony working his way back from injury. Skip Holtz and co. added Kendall to the program on July 6th. Kendall, a transfer from West Virginia, will be accompanied by Marcus Williams (App State) and Keyon Henry-Brooks (Vanderbilt) in the backfield to ease some of the pressure. Kendall has always possessed tons of talent, and the Bulldogs are hoping to see that talent on full display this fall.”-Ben Carlisle, BleedTechBlue.com
“Would be hypocritical of me to not pick Zappe here. There are a ton of good options to pick from outside of Zappe, however. C-USA is littered with P5 quarterback transfers. N'Kosi Perry or Michael Johnson at FAU have a real shot to make a huge impact, as do Bailey Hockman at MTSU; DJ Mack at ODU. Luke McCaffrey at Rice; and Trey Lowe or Tee Webb at Southern Miss.”-Chris McLaughlin, HerdNation.com
“Look for Middle Tennessee State’s new quarterback Bailey Hockman to come out guns a blazing for the MTSU. He will have a revamped offensive line that includes Georgia transfer Netori Johnson, and lineman Jamari Williams from Arizona. Based on the offensive system that is going to be utilized in Murfreesboro, I expect his stats to be in the neighborhood of 20-22 touchdown throws opposed to eight or nine interceptions. Look for Hockman to have the freedom to sling the rock around.”-Matt Dossett, GoMiddle.com
“One to watch out for is DaShawn Crawford. He transferred into Southern Miss from VA Tech. He was injured most of 2020. He is now playing about 30 minutes from where he grew up. He didn't have outstanding numbers at VA Tech, but he will be counted on with the recent transfer of Jacques Turner to Louisville.”-Heath Hinton, BigGoldNation.com
“Houston Baptist quarterback transfer Bailey Zappe will be the breakout start this year and the most impactful transfer in 2021.”-Javi Cardenas, BirdsUp.com
“Western Kentucky transfer quarterback Bailey Zappe is destined to come into Conference USA and put up big numbers in his first season with the Hilltoppers. In just four games in 2020 while at Houston Baptist, Zappe threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception – and he's surpassed 10,000 total passing yards to rank fourth among FBS quarterbacks. Zappe has all the tools to be the real deal in C-USA.”-Tyler Mansfield, InsideHilltopperSports.com