Spring Valley High School, in Huntington, West Virginia has produced several division one athletes in recent years. In recent years Marshall has welcomed in several of these players. Currently the Herd has defensive end Owen Porter on the roster. Last year, starting linebacker Tyler Brown was a Spring Valley graduate.





Spring Valley is still loaded with several players who are drawing offers from Division One schools from around the country. Marshall's coaching staff is heavily involved with many of them including 6'5", 248 pound tight end/defensive end Corbin Page. Page transferred to Spring Valley from Huntington High School prior to his sophomore season. Page is a 2022 graduate.





Page is a two sport star at Spring Valley, also starting on the basketball team and playing a big role in the Wolves current season. Page is currently 17th in scoring in the very deep, and talented Mountain State Athletic Conference at 13.9 points per game. This shows the talent the West Virginia native possesses. Page has been a man among boys on the football field since his youth league days. Page's father, Taron Page, played at Virginia Tech, lettering for the Hokies in 1988.





Page has made unofficial visits to Marshall, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Currently he holds an offer from Marshall. Marshall offered the Spring Valley star in October. His lead recruiter from the Herd is Defensive line coach JC Price. Price also played his college football with the Hokies. Marshall was the first to offer the local star. Page said that it could be important down the road, that Marshall offered first.





Page has numerous family members from the Huntington area. When asked if playing close to home would be something he would be interested, the younger Page said, "yes, I could. My grandma would be able to come and watch me play."





Page seems to grow each year. Last year, while at Huntington High School, he played wide receiver. Where does Page think he will play at the next level? Page gave the answer every coach loves to hear, "I will play wherever they want me to play."





Page will finish up his basketball season in the next few weeks. At that time, he will most likely move on to travel basketball and football camps.





Page led Spring Valley in receiving in 2019 with 16 catches for 426 yards, he also had 10 receiving touchdowns. He also finished the season with 30 tackles and three sacks.





Stay tuned to Herdnation for further updates on Page as camp season looms near.