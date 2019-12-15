Marshall has produced a plethora of all conference tight ends over the years. Stretching all the way back to the 1980's with Eric Inhat and Sean Doctor. This past year the Herd used multiple tight ends and all produced. It should come as no surprise that the staff is on the look for someone to replace departing senior, Armani Levias.

Marshall recently offered Blinn Junior College tight end/wide receiver Hayden Hagler. Hagler was a two star commit of SE Louisiana out of high school before going the JC route to better his chances at playing at the FBS level. That decision has proved to pay off as he currently holds several FBS offers including Marshall, Memphis, UMASS, Akron and Louisiana Monroe.



Hagler is a 6'4", 235 pound prospect who will most likely play tight end at the next level, but could play some wide receiver. Hagler took his official visit to Marshall this past weekend. His lead recruiter is Coach Segler. On his visit he said he was able to speak to both Coach Segler and Coach Holliday. Marshall has been out to visit him twice. When asked about those visits he said, "it went very well."



Hagler has not made a decision as of yet. He will sign during the early signing period and enroll at his school of choice in January. If he were to choose Marshall, the ability to enroll early would be huge. Marshall showed the tendency to use multiple tight ends throughout this past season. If Hagler were to come to Marshall, the ability to get into the mix early should be a benefit to all parties.



Hagler played in the US International Bowl out of High School



Stay tuned to Herdnation.com as we update this developing story throughout the week.

