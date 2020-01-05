News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-05 11:28:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Catching up With Cavicante

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Marshall went into the 2019 football season knowing it needed depth at the linebacker position. It was clear a couple of the 2018 junior college transfers were not panning out. The Herd tried to ge...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}