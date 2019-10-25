HN went in-depth with an expert that covers MU's upcoming opponent. In this week's "Ask the Expert," we caught up with InsideHilltopperSports.com's Tyler Mansfield to get his thoughts and perspective on Saturday's game in Huntington.



How has Tyson Helton managed to turn things around so quickly after losing to Central Arkansas?

Tyson Helton and the Hilltoppers have responded significantly well after dropping the opener to FCS program Central Arkansas. While that loss was obviously a disappointing start to the season and Helton's start as the head coach, Helton and his players knew that single game didn't define who they were going to be. They quickly regrouped, went back to work, and have been playing consistent, solid football since.

What is the biggest thing you've learned about this WKU team through seven games?

My main takeaway - and probably the most important - is how good the chemistry is among the coaching staff and roster. It seems that everyone gels really well and there's a positive vibe both on and off the field. Tyson Helton has done an incredible job putting the WKU football program back together and he has made it a top priority to ensure that only positivity surrounds the program.

Talk a little bit about the job Ty Story has done filling in at QB for Steven Duncan.

Ty Storey has done a great job since becoming WKU's starting quarterback. Storey is a very experienced player who understands the game and knows what has to be done in order to win. He sees the field very well and makes the proper plays. While he can throw it pretty well, his ability to run with the ball and pick up significant yardage is one of his best traits. In my opinion, Storey should've been the starter since Day 1.

Where do you see WKU's real strength in this match-up? Where does WKU have the biggest edge?

WKU's defense has been the highlight throughout the season. Defensive coordinator Clayton White and his crew do an unbelievable job week-by-week. A unit filled with so much skill and talent, the Hilltoppers haven't allowed more than 14 points in a single game since giving up 38 to Louisville on Sept. 14. The defense is legit - and I think it will cause problems for Marshall on Saturday.

What match-up concerns do you have both offensively and defensively for WKU against Marshall?

On the offensive side of the ball, I'm anxious to see how WKU will perform after scoring 30 points last week. Helton has made it clear that if WKU's defense does its thing and the offense can score 30+, then the Toppers have a pretty good chance to win any week. It'll be interesting to see if Storey and the offense can put together another strong performance against the Herd. Defensively, I'm curious to see how well WKU can defend and limit Marshall's offense. Like I said, the defense has been really good, but the Herd can score. We'll see how it plays out.

What is your breakdown and score prediction for how this game might play out?