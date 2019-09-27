HN went in-depth with an expert that covers MU's upcoming opponent. In this week's "Ask the Expert," we caught up with BearCatReport.com's Jason Stamm to get his thoughts and perspective on Saturday's game in Huntington.



What is the biggest thing you've learned about this UC team so far this year?

I'm not saying I thought Cincinnati was going to upset Ohio State, but that loss was so decisive, I think it erased the question a lot of people had, how close are the Bearcats to that level? Cincinnati basically had one good drive that game, had momentum, then had a field goal attempt blocked that erased any hope it had. Yes, it was one game, but it shows the work that the Bearcats still have to put in to get in that national conversation. Overall, though, I feel like we've learned that Cincinnati's defensive line didn't lose too much of a step from last season. That says a lot since the Bearcats' two big anchors, Cortez Broughton and Marquise Copeland, exhausted their eligibility. Jabari Taylor and Myjai Sanders have shown that they might not be at Broughton's and Copeland's levels, but they're not stiffs, either. And Cincinnati's linebackers, led by Bryan Wright and Perry Young, are pretty impressive, too. Wright has 16 tackles and a pair of sacks through three games.

Where do you see UC's real strengths in this match-up?

The edge for Cincinnati comes in a couple of places. The first one wears No. 3 on offense. That would be Michael Warren II. Ohio State held him in check, as it did the rest of the Bearcats offense, but in the other two games, he's had hos way with UCLA and Miami (OH). Warren is what makes Cincinnati's offense go. If he's on, usually, the rest of the offense is on. Warren is that rare back who has a great blend of power, speed and finesse. He can catch the ball nearly as well as he can purely run with it. He's a special kid who should be a top four round pick in the NFL Draft. The other edge is in the secondary. That's Cincinnati's strength. Safety Darrick Forrest leads the team in tackles, with 25, while Cam Jefferies and Coby Bryant continue to be solid at corner.

What big match-up concerns do you have for UC both offensively and defensively in this game?

The offensive line has had some issues for Cincinnati. Lorenz Metz, a redshirt freshman, has really struggled at right tackle. He started against Miami (OH), then was relieved for Vincent McConnell, who didn't play great, but was better. That looks like a move that will stick. Still, the line overall hasn't graded well through three games. It helps to have a shifty back like Warren and a heady quarterback like Desmond Ridder, but you have to say that's a weak point. On defense, the front is better, but it's still not the strongest point. Ohio State exposed that group for sure and if Marshall has much of a running game, it might be able to exploit the UC DL a bit.

What is your breakdown and score prediction for how this game might play out?