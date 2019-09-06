HN went in-depth with an expert that covers MU's upcoming opponent. In this week's "Ask the Expert," we caught up with BlueTurf.com's Stanley Brewer to get his thoughts and perspective on Friday's game in Boise.



What is the biggest thing you learned about this Boise team after the Florida State win?

I think the most obvious thing we learned was how well would the Broncos fair after replacing their starting QB, Brett Rypien, their top running back, Alexander Mattison and their top wide receiver in Cedrick Wilson to the NFL. The Bronco offense led by true freshman, Hank Bachmeier put up over 600 yards on Florida State.

Any worry of a let-down against Marshall?

Absolutely. It has been mentioned by head coach Bryan Harsin throughout the week that they needed to guard against a ‘hangover’ both mentally and physically after the tough physical game in Tallahassee last week.

Where do you see Boise's real strengths in this match-up?

I think Boise’s strength is in the trenches. The Broncos have a lot of depth and experience on both sides of the ball. On offense Boise returned all five starters from last year and the defensive line is led by 6-year senior David Moa and future NFL player Curtis Weaver.

Where might Marshall have the edge?

I can’t help but think that Marshall didn’t spend some time last spring and this fall looking ahead to this game with Boise State. I know the Broncos did that with their season opening opponent, Florida State. Is Boise State Marshall’s Florida State? I find it unlikely that Marshall spent the entire off season focusing on their season opener against FCS opponent VMI. So more than likely Marshall has spent more time preparing for this game than the 6 days Boise State has.

What big match-up concerns do you have for Boise both offensively and defensively in this game?

I think my biggest concern both offensively and defensively is the same … coaching. Player wise I think both teams have comparable talent and like Boise they have a ton of returning starters on both side of the ball. So, for me that leaves coaches. Marshall has a great coaching staff. I fully expect Marshall head coach Doc Holliday to have a very good plan or scheme for this game and depending on how successful that plan is early on could be huge. Adjustments has not always been the Broncos strong suit lately although they did an excellent job of that in game one against FSU. Still this an area that I could see Marshall giving the Broncos problems.

What is your breakdown and score prediction for how this game might play out?