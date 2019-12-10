All Decade Team 2010 - 2019
Marshall has ended yet another decade. The Herd may not have been the most winningest team of the decade, but it still put up solid numbers over the past ten years. With still one game left to play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news