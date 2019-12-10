News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 07:59:09 -0600') }} football Edit

All Decade Team 2010 - 2019

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

Marshall has ended yet another decade. The Herd may not have been the most winningest team of the decade, but it still put up solid numbers over the past ten years. With still one game left to play...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}