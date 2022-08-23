Ali takes leave of absence

Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, who posted one of the most historic freshmen football seasons in school history at any position, has taken a leave of absence from the Thundering Herd's football program, as announced by the program Tuesday afternoon.

Ali, who ran for 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns on 250 carries for a 5.6 yard-per-carry average and notched 1,735 yards of total offense and 24 touchdowns in 2021, was expected to be Marshall's key cog as the Herd made the transition from Conference USA to the Sun Belt.

According to program statistics, Ali finished his freshman season tied for second all-time for most rushing touchdowns in a single-season, was fourth overall in single-season touchdowns with 25 counting a kickoff return that he brought back against Appalachian State, and was fourth in single-season points scored (150) as well as seventh in single-season rushing yards and rushing yards per game (107.8).

Nationally, Ali was the NCAA leader in rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, and points.



"Rasheen will be away from the team for some time, and as soon as he is mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to return, he will be back," Marshall head coach Charles Huff said in a statement. "Our team and staff are doing a great job of supporting him, and we are looking forward to getting him back soon. We do not have an anticipated return date at this time. When we do, we will let everyone know. Out of privacy and respect for Rasheen and his family, we will not comment further on this topic until he is back with us."

In Ali's absence, it is expected that Khalan Laborn will receive the first-team reps at the running back position. Laborn, a former five-star prospect out of Virginia Beach, Va. who was ranked 23rd overall by Rivals.com in the 2017 class, ran for 297 yards and four touchdowns in a reserve role for Florida State in 2019 before entering the transfer portal.





