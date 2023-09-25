Marshall junior running back Rasheen Ali has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week following an outstanding performance Saturday in a win over Virginia Tech.

Ali rushed for 174 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Marshall took down Virginia Tech, 24-17. The victory gave the Thundering Herd back-to-back seasons with a win over an autonomy five program.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native recorded his third-straight multi-touchdown performance and is the only player in the FBS to score multiple touchdowns in every game this season.

Ali also paces the FBS, averaging 14.0 points per game. Marshall (3-0) is 1-of-3 remaining undefeated teams in the Sun Belt, joining Georgia State (4-0) and James Madison (4-0).