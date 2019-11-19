News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 06:31:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Redshirt Watch - Week 10

Aaron Perkins • HerdNation
Managing Editor

UPDATE - 11/19/2019Knowledge McDaniel played in his fifth game this season on special teams. McDaniel will not be able to utilize this season as a redshirt year. Keep in mind, this does not mean he...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}