Redshirt Watch - Week 9
UPDATE - 11/10/2019No one played in their fifth game this week, but one made it to game four.Knowledge McDaniel played in his fourth game of the season. Cedric Wilcox played in his second game of t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news